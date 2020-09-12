ANCELL,
Michael Henry (Mike):
On September 10, 2020, quietly at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, surrounded by loved ones, aged 49 years. Deeply loved partner of Sarah, adored son of Frances and the late Mervyn, cherished brother (Mikle) of Anna (Shorty), and loved uncle of Alex, and Cassandra, best mate of Brent, and a great friend to many. Special thanks to the Palliative Care team at Nurse Maude Hospice for their respectful care of Mike. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Ancell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated. Due to the unfortunate current restrictions on large gatherings, a private service in Christchurch will be held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020