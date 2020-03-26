ALLNUTT, Michael Richard:
Unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital on March 24, 2020. Dearly loved son of the late Ruby and Dick. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter, John and Marie, and the late Rosalie and Jim Pringle, and Aileen and Gus Johnson. Uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Good mate of many. Special thanks to Dr Sarah Creegan and the staff at Waimate Medical Centre for their care of Michael. A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 12 Murchison Drive, Gleniti, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press on Mar. 26, 2020