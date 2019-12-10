LAWRENCE, Meryle Evelyn:
Passed peacefully in her 85th year, at Radius Hawthorne, Christchurch, on December 8, 2019. Much loved daughter of the late Harry and Alma Peacock. Meryle was the devoted wife of Russell, and dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Julie and Martin (Bali), Sue and Derm (Woodville), Bronwyn (Gold Coast) and the late Alison. Much loved Nana of Emma, Sam, Zoe, Alice, Meg and Mae. Special and heartfelt thanks to Aunty Gaye and Uncle Barry for their love and devotion to Mum throughout her last years and during her more recent confinement. The family wish to acknowledge the care and respect served on Mum by the staff and nurses of Ilam Life Care and particularly the kind souls at Radius Hawthorne. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Meryle Lawrence, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
A selfless life of devotion to her family is at its end.
Finally, you can rest Mum.
A Service for Mum will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 10, 2019