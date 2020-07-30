ROWE, Mervyn Clive (Merv):
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch on Thursday, July 23, 2020, aged 75 years. Greatly loved husband of the late Valmai (Val), father of Vanessa, and Anne, and father-in-law of James. Fond Grandy of Emily, Lucy, Lucas, and Brya Reid.
Will be hugely missed
Messages to the Rowe Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Merv will be held in the Kellaway Bar at the Woolston Club, 43 Hargood Street, Woolston, on Tuesday, August 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2020