Mervyn ROWE

Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kellaway Bar at the Woolston Club
43 Hargood Street
Woolston
Death Notice

ROWE, Mervyn Clive (Merv):
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch on Thursday, July 23, 2020, aged 75 years. Greatly loved husband of the late Valmai (Val), father of Vanessa, and Anne, and father-in-law of James. Fond Grandy of Emily, Lucy, Lucas, and Brya Reid.
Will be hugely missed
Messages to the Rowe Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Merv will be held in the Kellaway Bar at the Woolston Club, 43 Hargood Street, Woolston, on Tuesday, August 4, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2020
