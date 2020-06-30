MEIN,
Mervyn Douglas (Merv):
Passed away peacefully at home in Christchurch on Saturday, June 27, 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Father and father-in-law of Barry and Suzette, Geoff and Sue, and Russell and Sue. Grandfather of Hayden, Sophie, Devon, Jazz, Jade, Selena, and Renee, and great-grandfather of Estelle. Brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Joan, and the late Alan and Beverley. Eldest son of the late Douglas and Eva. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Mervyn Mein, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. At Merv's request, a private cremation has been held. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Merv's life at the Harewood Golf Club, 371 McLeans Island Road, Harewood, on Friday, July 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 30, 2020