IVORY,
Mervyn Ralph William:
Military service no. 815190 1st Cants RNZIR. Sadly on August 4, 2020, Mervyn passed away peacefully at Annaliese Haven in Kaiapoi, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Rita for 54 years. Beloved father of Lynn (Kainga) and Glenys (Australia), and their respective partners Chris and Rob. He was a loving grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and a cherished friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Messages may be sent to the Ivory family, C/- P.O. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Mervyn's request a private family cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020