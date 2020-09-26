DUCKMANTON,
Mervyn James (Merv):
Passed away peacefully at Dixon House, Greymouth, on September 21, 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen, dearly loved dad of Pamela and Justin Wells (Hokitika), Lorraine and the late Donald Linklater (Ross), loved Pop of Wayne and Rebecca, Sarah and Joe, Natalie and Jonny, and Craig (deceased), Karen and Michael (Perth), Paul and Jodie, Neil and Cherie, and loved Pop of all his great-grandchildren. To Rose and the staff at Dixon House, thank you for your wonderful loving care of Merv. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to 125 Kanerie Road, Hokitika 7811. At Merv's request, a private cremation has been held here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020