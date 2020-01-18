Mervyn CREW

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 17, 2020, at Radius Hawthorne. Dearly loved husband of Nancy, much loved father and father-in-law of Adele and Jim, John and Fiona. A treasured grandad and great-grandad of Rosie, Jane and husband Sam and Quinn. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages c/- the Crew family, to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Merv's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (entrance off Wilkinsons Road) on Wednesday, January 22, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020
