COOPER, Mervyn Nathaniel
(Merv): J.P.
On March 10, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rona, and loved life partner of Wendy Elizabeth, adored father and father-in-law of Rob and Sue, Lilly, Amanda and James, and grandfather of Victoria, and Rebecca; George, Caroline, and William; Otto, and Emily, great-grandfather of Josh, Hugh, and Olivia. Sincere gratitude to the staff of Christchurch Hospital for their compassionate care of Merv. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mervyn Cooper, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Merv's life will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Tuesday, March 17, at 3.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2020