CARROLL, Mervyn James:
Died peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, on October 27, 2020, aged 93. Merv was the much loved husband of Helen, father and father-in-law of; Anne and Lindsay, Bryan and Rob, and Glenis and John. He was adored by his grandchildren and their spouses; Liz and Luke, Jono and Zara and by his great-grandchildren; Leif and Beatrix. Special thanks goes to the staff at McKenzie Healthcare for their wonderful care of Mervyn. Messages to: 13 Alford Forest Road, Ashburton 7700. A private family service and cremation has been arranged and will be followed at a later date by a Memorial Celebration, in Geraldine, once travel with Australia resumes. Messages to: 13 Alford Forest Road, Ashburton, 7700.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020