BATWELL,
Mervyn Douglas (Merv):
Suddenly, on Monday, August 3, 2020, whilst out for a walk, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 44 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Vicky and Steve, and Heath and Hayley; and cherished Grandpa of Sophie, George, Eddie, and Benji. Much loved Merge of Simphiwe. A dearly loved brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Batwell family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Mervyn's life will be held in the All Saint's Anglican Church, 305 New Brighton Road, Burwood, Christchurch, on Monday, August 10, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020