Mervyn BATWELL

Guest Book
  • "Our love and prayers for you all as you travel the next..."
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

BATWELL,
Mervyn Douglas (Merv):
Suddenly, on Monday, August 3, 2020, whilst out for a walk, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 44 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Vicky and Steve, and Heath and Hayley; and cherished Grandpa of Sophie, George, Eddie, and Benji. Much loved Merge of Simphiwe. A dearly loved brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Batwell family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Mervyn's life will be held in the All Saint's Anglican Church, 305 New Brighton Road, Burwood, Christchurch, on Monday, August 10, at 3.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.