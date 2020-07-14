ASHBY,
Mervyn Russell (Merv):
Passed away at Grey Base Hospital after a short illness, on April 3, 2020, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Lona, loved father and father- in-law of Lisa and Craig Mooney (Greymouth), and Grant (Christchurch), cherished Grandad and 'Gargs' of Laura, James and Eve, Victoria, Corbin and Hayley, and Lauryne, loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Willis and Lydia, loved brother-in-law of Bev and Mike Coll, special friend of Dickie the Pigeon, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to Air Rescue would be appreciated and can be made at the Church or posted to PO Box 20262, Christchurch 8543. A Memorial Service for Merv will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 14, 2020