ASHBY,
Mervyn Russell (Merv):
Passed away at Grey Base Hospital after a short illness on April 3, 2020, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Lona, loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Craig Mooney (Greymouth), and Grant (Christchurch), cherished grandad and Gargs of Laura, James and Eve, Victoria, Corbin and Hayley, and Lauryne and Adam, loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Willis and Lydia, loved brother- in-law of Bev and Mike Coll, special friend of Dickie the Pigeon, and a loved uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Messages to 11 Warburton Street, Karoro, Greymouth 7805. A Cremation will take place here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be advised.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020