BEARDSLEY,
Merlene (Merle):
On October 25, 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife of Kevin, loved mother of Wayne, Cheryl, Colin, Cindy, Robyn, and partners. A loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages c/- the Beardsley family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Merle's life will be held at Dignity with Sincerity's Funeral Centre, 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, on Friday, October 30, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020