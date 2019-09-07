MILLS, Merle Emily:
On September 6, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Henry Mills, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan (deceased), Brent and Mary-Anne, Niki and Donald, and Melissa, loved nana of Justin, Mel, Stacey, and Dean; Brent, and Rachael; Nathan, Jason, and Emily; and Olivia, and great-nana of Ezra, Mia; Tegan, Kaiya, Sophie, Georgia, Shyla, and Leo.
"Called home to be with her Lord and Saviour."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Merle Mills, PO Box 5234, Papanui, Christchurch 8542. Donation's to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Reformed Church of Christchurch, 61 Cornwall Street, St Albans, on Thursday, September 12, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
