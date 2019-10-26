GREGOR, Merle Marie:
Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. Loved mother of Peter, Susie, Andrew, Sally and Stewart. Loved grandma of Matt, Anna and Lance, Mike, Anita and Josh, Steve, Rachel and Wayne, Tori and Shaun and a special great-grandma to Ryder, Brody and Millie. Huge thanks to the amazing team at The Maples Retirement Home for their wonderful care of Merle. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service is to be held at a later date. Messages to the Gregor Family, c/- PO Box 8991, Christchurch 8440.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019