CRONE, Meredith Rose:
At 10.26pm, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, Meredith passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice in Merivale, with her beloved sons David and Tim Hunt by her side. Meredith was a smart, strong, talented, kind and generous woman who was cherished by everyone in her life. She loved all of her family, friends and sports companions. She will be forever missed by all who knew her. A Ceremony to celebrate Meredith's life will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020