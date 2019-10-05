PEARSON,
Melvyn Cedric James (Mel):
(Ex NZ Fire Service). Peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, on October 2, 2019, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Janet, loved father and father-in-law of James and Yuko, Amanda and Nigel, and loved Grandad of Trinity; Annabel and Charlotte. Messages may be sent to the Pearson family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John and the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service for Mel will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Tuesday, October 15, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019