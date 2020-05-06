Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Sadly left us all on May 4, 2020, at Wesley Care Hospital, with his beloved Pamela at his side. Much loved husband of Pamela, dearly loved father of Nadine, Neil, Adina, Rhonda, and Lyndon. Loved father-in-law, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Uncle. Loved brother of Gordon, and Derek and brother-in-law of Dorothy and (the late) Beryl and (the late) Colin. Loved and respected by many friends throughout the world.

Greatly missed, our hearts

are heavy with sadness,

but we know that he is

in a better place forever.

A special thank you to all those who cared for Melvyn, especially Wesley Care for all their kindness, compassion and understanding. In lieu of flowers donations please to Wesley Care would be appreciated and can be made online at

bit.ly/MCHEETHAM0405 Messages to Pamela Cheetham, Wesley Care, 91 Harewood Road, Christchurch. For those who wish, you are welcome to leave a tribute for Melvyn at







