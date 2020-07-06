WILLIAMS,

Melva Mary (nee Dalkie):

With great sadness we share Melva's passing, peacefully, on July 3, 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Ross, dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jayne and Darren Walker (Perth), Lynda and Dave O'Loughlin (Melbourne), Janice and Dave Meikle (Westport), Melva and Ralf Weber (Melbourne), and Nigel Williams and Salu Acklin (Westport), much loved and loving Nan of Jacob, Mya, Blaine, Kane and Chloe, loved sister, sister-in-law and cousin, a cherished Aunty to her nieces and nephews, and a great friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful nursing staff and doctors at Buller Hospital Foote Ward for their kindness and care of Melva in her final days. Messages to 27 Kew Road, Westport, 7825. A Celebration of Melva's life will be held at Club Buller, Russell Street, Westport, on Friday, July 10, at 1.30pm. It was Melva's wish that attendees wear colourful attire for her service.

"Grief is the last act of

love we have to give to

those we loved.

Where there is deep grief, there was great love."

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



