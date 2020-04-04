SMALL,
Melva Alison Mary
(nee Schenkel):
On April 2, 2020 at Essie Summers, Christchurch; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karl and Janet Peagram, and Lyn and Steve Wood, adored and treasured Nana of Mark, Lisa, Tracy; and Antony, Matthew, Bridie, and Elle, loved by their partners and all her very special great-grandchildren. Nana was so looking forward to seeing the wee bump. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Avalon and Geoff (Johnny) England, Janet and Terry (Tink), Lesley; Ken and the late Melvyn, Stanley, and Joyce, and a very loved and cherished aunty. A Memorial service to Celebrate Melva's life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
