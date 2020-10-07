McSEVENY, Melva Edith:

On October 3, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Dearly loved wife of the late George, loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Dave, Tony, Julie and Andrew. Dearly loved grandmother of Tristan and Lisa, Chantelle and Edward, Beccy and Mandy and great-grandmother to Aidan and Devon, Manaia and Selby, and Kylah. At Mum's request, there will be a private cremation with Mum being laid to rest on the Columbarium Court Wall at Harewood Memorial Gardens Crematorium with her much loved husband George. Melva asked us to thank all the wonderful people that crossed her path throughout her life.



