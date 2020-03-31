HARRISON, Melva:
Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Elmswood Hospital, aged 82 years. Loving wife of Wally (dec); wonderful loving mother and mother-in-law to Savena and David McBride; Julie and Doug Hixon (Nelson); Belinda and David Gardner, Alex and Nichola Harrison. Extremely proud grandmother to James and Adam; Rosemary and John; Sarah and Myles; Callum and Brianna. Sister to Nola; Joyce and Wayne. Great-grandmother to Grace and Josh.
We will forever remember you in our hearts
Sincere thanks to the loving and professional care of the staff at Elmswood Rest Home and Hospital. A memorial service notification will be made as circumstances permit.
Published in The Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020