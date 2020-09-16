CROY, Melva Aileen:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Wilfred Croy, devoted and loving mother of Shirley, Neville, Peter and the late David, and special Nana to her 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. At Melva's request, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Melva's life will be held in the Sheffield Memorial Hall, Sheffield, on Friday, September 18, at 2.30pm. Special thanks to the staff of Westmar and the Darfield Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sheffield Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Due to COVID restrictions this service will be limited to 100 people. Messages may be addressed to the Croy family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2020