BROOKER, Melva Lilian:
Passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at WindsorCare Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved sister of Edna, Barbara Buchanan and the late Karl, Una, Noel, Joan, Lloyd, and Owen. Greatly loved aunt to her many nieces and nephews and all their families. Thanks to the dedicated staff at WindsorCare. Messages to the Brooker Family, C/- Unit 40/16 Golf Links Road, Shirley, Christchurch 8061. The Funeral Service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Monday, September 9, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019