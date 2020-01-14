Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On January 12, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by family and friends, aged 47 years. Much loved partner of Phil (Nod) Purchas, dearly loved daughter of the late Charles and Sally Souter, treasured sister and sister-in-law of Kate and Jeff, Andy and Suz, Rod and Chau, loved niece of Jenny and Harry, much loved daughter-in-law of Hazel and Brian Purchas, loved sister-in-law of Karen Purchas and Dave Solomon; adored aunty of Lucy and Thomas, Georgina, and Jock; Abby, and Josh, Ellie, and Bi.

"Always in our hearts,

sadly missed."

Special thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, Hurunui Medical Centre, and Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital, for all the wonderful care and support given to Melissa. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Melissa Souter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Melissa's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 6.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







