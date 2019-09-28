Dr Melinda JONE

JONE, Dr Melinda Elizabeth:
On September 25, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of Jason and Kim, loved sister and sister-in-law of Daniel and Hayley, and a much loved granddaughter, niece and cousin. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Jone family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, October 2, at 10.00am. Interment thereafter.

Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019
