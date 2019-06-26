CARPENTER,
Melaia Sisilia (May):
Passed peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday, June 22, 2019, aged 67 years. Much loved daughter of Lasa and Reapi of Fiji. Loved sister of Tomasi, Emali, and Vetero. Treasured mother, "Mumma", and mother-in-law of Collin and Shana, Karen and Tom, Barbara and Avefua, James, and Chantal and Daniel. Adored Nan and Nannie to all her grandchildren. The family wish to thank the staff of Nurse Maude for their care and support. Donations to Breast Cancer Research would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages for the family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of May's life will be held at our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram, on Friday, June 28 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019