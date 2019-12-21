PATRICK, Megan Maree:
Passed at home in Hokitika, with family by her side, December 17, 2019, aged 50 years. Much adored partner of Ray, much loved Mum and Stepmum of Trei, Caitlin, and Hannah. Dearly loved daughter of Jeanette and the late Larry. Occasionally annoying but much loved sister and sister-in-law of Kelly and Daniel, Brent and Deborah, and Michael. Treasured and loved by all her nieces and nephews. Please send any messages for the Patrick family C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Megan's request a Private Family funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019