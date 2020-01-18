Acknowledgment

LAIDLAW, Maymie:

Sincere thanks to all the people who over the last few days have sent messages of sympathy and sorrow on the death of our dear Maymie, a much loved wife and mother, it is humbling to know how kind and generous you all have been. Your attendance at her funeral service and burial was so moving and appreciated, which shall be remembered forever. Thank you to the Clergy for the Mass and participation, the Funeral Directors for their part in the service, and also for the food and flowers all of which were so beautiful.

- Kevin and family.



