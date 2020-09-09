WEIR, May (nee Ede):
Peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Kensington Court, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late David; loved mother of Heather and John Evans, and Colleen and Wayne Muirden; special Nana of Matt and Sam, Carla and Dan, Ben and Lea, Kelly and Simon, and Tanya and Dudley; Great-Nana of Jacob, Elise, Amelie, Harper, Ollie, Marley, George, Ocean, and Skye. Special thanks to the staff at Kensington Court for their love and care of May. Messages to Heather Evans, 40 Brooksview Heights, Upper Moutere, RD 1, 7173. A private family service has been held at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020