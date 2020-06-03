WHITE, Maxwell:
Passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital on May 31, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Joan, 63 years married. Cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Matthew and Jayne, Kathryn and Geoffrey, Lyndon and Tanya. Deeply adored and loving grandfather (Maxis) of Johanna and Hamish (and loving great-granddad to Lucas); Laura and Cameron; Nadia, and Serena; Courtney, and Samuel. A celebration of Max's life will be held on Friday, June 5. As numbers are restricted due to Covid-19 please RSVP Kathy if you would like to attend – [email protected]
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020