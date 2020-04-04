Maxwell ELGIN

Death Notice

ELGIN, Maxwell (Max):
Loved and loving husband of Helen, father and father in-law of Jo Elgin and Nick White, Matt and Kelly Elgin. Grandfather of Theo, Chloe, Frankie and Max. Fond brother and brother-in-law of Lynette Elgin (deceased), Errol (deceased) and Ana Elgin, Marie van Twuiver and Bob (deceased), Tom and Hana Elgin, Benny and Ken Ellis, and Lex Elgin. Died at home in Bendigo, Australia, on March 30, 2020, aged 72. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research Trust NZ.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020
