NURSE, Max:
Max passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2019; aged 69. Dearly loved father of Julian, Mike and Sam and their partners Lisa, Wendy and Nicole and his former wife Gail; the many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his loved brothers and sisters, Karel, Paul and Erica and their families. Remembered and dearly loved by all. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at Larcomb Vineyard, 307 Larcombs Road, Rolleston, at 11.00am. Private viewing is welcomed for close family and friends between 9.00am and 10.00am at the venue.
Published in The Press on July 23, 2019