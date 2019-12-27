Max HUNT

  • "Thoughts are with you Jeff xx"
    - Robynne Schwass
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads
HUNT, Max James:
Died peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Jeff and Sharon, and Danny and Jude. Beloved grandfather of Nathan, Grace, and Lilly. Loved brother of Doreen, Rex, and Dianne. Messages to the Hunt Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Max's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Johns and Wilkinsons Roads, on Saturday, December 28, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
