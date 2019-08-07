Max HODGSON

HODGSON, Max Montague:
Peacefully, at Edith Cavell Lifecare, on Monday, August 5, 2019, aged 88. Beloved husband of the late Inez for over 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kent, and Trace and Anne. Grandfather of Nick; and Eileen, and Neil. Messages to the Hodgson Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Max's life will be held in the Rawhiti Golf Club at 100 Shaw Avenue, New Brighton, on Friday, August 9, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019
