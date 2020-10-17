CAMPBELL, Max William:
On October 13, 2020, Max unexpectedly passed away at his home in West Melton (formerly of Arrowtown), aged 69 years, April 25, 1951 – October 13, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Dearly loved and respected father, father-in-law, and grandfather of Rachael, Shaun, Sofia, and Ruby Tivers (Christchurch), Malcolm and Zoe Campbell (Christchurch), Deanna, Richard, Beatrice, and William McGlashen (West Melton). At Max's request a private service and cremation has been held.
'Thinking of you on your
long ride home.
Paws up Dad, we love you'.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020