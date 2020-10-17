Max CAMPBEL (1951 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "sad sad news bout MAX a great mate drinking buddy and..."
  • "sorry to hear that Max has passed away a good friend from..."
    - frank& karen bennett
  • "So sorry to hear the news of Max. Our thoughts are with you..."
  • "CAMPBELL, Max William: On October 13, 2020, aged 69 years...."
    - Max CAMPBELL
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

CAMPBELL, Max William:
On October 13, 2020, Max unexpectedly passed away at his home in West Melton (formerly of Arrowtown), aged 69 years, April 25, 1951 – October 13, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Dearly loved and respected father, father-in-law, and grandfather of Rachael, Shaun, Sofia, and Ruby Tivers (Christchurch), Malcolm and Zoe Campbell (Christchurch), Deanna, Richard, Beatrice, and William McGlashen (West Melton). At Max's request a private service and cremation has been held.
'Thinking of you on your
long ride home.
Paws up Dad, we love you'.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.