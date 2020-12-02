THOMAS, Mavis Rona:
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, passed peacefully at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu. Dearly loved wife, for nearly 50 years, of the late Russ. A loved and loving mum of Bev and Dave, Jenny and Andy (Raumati South), Sheryl and Brian (Marlborough), Brent and Janine (Auckland), and most treasured Nan, Gran and Old Nana of Emma, Regan; Jaimee, Ainsley; Nick, Natasha, Daniella, Jessica, James; Caitlin, Chanel; Zoe, Ella; Fenella, Lachie; Ned, Polly and Martha. Friend of the late Jim. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mavis Thomas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the celebration. You are warmly invited to join the family in the celebration of Mavis's life in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020