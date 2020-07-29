SMITH, Mavis Helen:
Passed away on July 25, 2020 in Whitecliffs, in the presence of her family in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pamela and Stephen, Rose and Mark, Sandra and Brad. Loving grandmother of Aaron and Deborah, Jonathan, Jacqui and Geoff. A very much loved great-grandmother of Madison, Aydn, Isabelle and Isaac, Beth and Jessica. A special thanks to Access, Nurse Maude, St John Ambulance, Malvern District Nurses, Redcliffs Medical Centre, friends and family for the love, care and support shown towards Mavis and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online. Messages c/- Mavis Smith's family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Mavis's life will be held at Dignity with Sincerity's Funeral Centre, 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, on Friday, July 31 at 1.00pm, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020