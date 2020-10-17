REID, Mavis Ada
(nee Hodgkinson):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Margaret Wilson Hospital in Timaru, with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Karalyn (Pleasant Point), Julie and Garth Kendall (Perth, Australia), Michelle and George Platts (Dunedin). Special Gran to Sam, Maria, Sam, Kate, Ollie and Hannah. Lifelong friend of Marge Hastie and Aylis Mcdonald. Thank you to all the staff at Margaret Wilson Rest Home and including the wonderful staff at the Margaret Wilson Hospital who looked after Mavis during her short stay. Your kindness to mum and to our family was just so wonderful and caring. At Mavis's request a private service will be held. Messages to: Reid Family, 7 Alton Avenue, Dunedin 9013, or 7 Hillview Place, Pleasant Point 7903.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020