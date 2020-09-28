Mavis MCMILLAN

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of the family today as you celebrate a long and..."
    - Phil Taylor
  • "Thinking of you on this day Helen, from your friend Neroli."
Service Information
Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599422
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

McMILLAN, Mavis Grace:
Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Lois, Jenny and Alistair, Malcolm, Helen, Pam and Kevin Basher. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thank you to the Bupa Parkstone Care Home for their wonderful care of Mavis. Messages to the McMillan Family c/- PO Box 31 300, Christchurch 8444. A Service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.