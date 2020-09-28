McMILLAN, Mavis Grace:
Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Lois, Jenny and Alistair, Malcolm, Helen, Pam and Kevin Basher. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thank you to the Bupa Parkstone Care Home for their wonderful care of Mavis. Messages to the McMillan Family c/- PO Box 31 300, Christchurch 8444. A Service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2020