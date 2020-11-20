Mavis LONG

Mavis passed away peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home on November 18, 2020, in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Lynette, Anthea and Murray, and Tony and Judy. Cherished Nan of Tania, Dean, Bryan, Shelley, Martin, and Andrea; and much loved Great-Long of her 12 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of Lena, and the late Rayleene, Gordon, and Ron. Messages to the Long family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Mavis will be held in the Academy Funerals Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, November 25, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2020
