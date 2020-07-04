KEATE, Mavis Daphne
(formerly Banks):
Passed away at Bethlehem Views on June 30, 2020. Loved wife of John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Julia, Reeve and Sylvana, Leigh and Paula, Dallas and Carol. A loved and special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Mavis will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga, on Tuesday, July 7, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Please consider all donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand c/- PO Box 15553, Tauranga.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020