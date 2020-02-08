EDWARDS, Mavis:
On February 2, 2020, Mavis passed away peacefully, at Charles Upham Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 84 years. Loved wife and best friend of Terry, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lance and Linda, Tracey and Hank, Roger and Monique, Nana of Michael, Sarah, Caroline, Daniel, and Amanda, great-Nana of Lilly, Hayley, Ava, Grace and Charlotte. Loved sister of Joyce, Una, Jack, Celie.
"After battling Dementia,
you are now at peace.
Sweet dreams."
Messages can be addressed to P.O. Box 862, Rangiora 7440. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dementia Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/medwards0202 In keeping with Mavis' wishes a private family service and cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020