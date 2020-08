WHITTINGTON,

Maurice Leslie:

1906 - 1960

60 years have gone by so fast, I think of you often as this time has past.

60 years since I've seen your smile, since we sat together and talked a while.

You left our family so sudden without a farewell, no chance to say goodbye, so much more to tell.

I think of you always and miss you even more, we will meet again some day, upon Heaven's shore.

- Peter