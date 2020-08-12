WATSON,
Maurice Walter (Walt):
At home in Geraldine on August 10, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev, loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Kim, and Michelle and Aaron Cochrane. Idolized Grandad of Kane, and Evie; Alana and Te Rau, Nicole, and Shania. And a much loved great-grandad of Tãwhiri-Rangi. Messages to: c/- The Watson Family, PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Geraldine would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Walt's life will be held at the Geraldine Primary Community Hall, Wilson Street, Geraldine, on Saturday, August 15, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020