ROUNTREE, Maurice Cavan:

Passed away peacefully with the love of his family close to his heart, on July 16, 2020 at Summerset On Cavendish. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Maureen for 63 years; loving father and father-in-law of Alison and Mike O'Connell, Jenny and Mark Fuller, Geoffrey and Sandra Rountree, Tracey and Gavin Stewart, much loved and respected grandad of Daniel, Michael, Melanie and Richard Farrall; Janette, Colleen, Amellia; Stephen and Jessie, Mark and Jess, and Hayley; treasured great-grandad of Rebecah, Logan, and Ashton.

It's a long way from

County Cavan, Ireland.

Maurice's family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Christchurch, and Burwood Hospitals, special thanks to the staff and friends at Charles Upham, and Summerset On Cavendish Retirement Homes, Dr Walsh, and staff at Redwood Clinic. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maurice Rountree c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Rangiora would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue on Thursday, July 23 at 2.00pm followed by interment at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.







