O'CONNOR,
Maurice Patrick:
Columban Missionary Priest. Father Maurice, loved brother of Jim O'Connor (Lyttelton and Christchurch), passed away at the Home of Compassion Heretaunga, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, aged 86 years. Messages to Fr Maurice's family can be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at The St Joseph's Home of Compassion Chapel, Fergusson Dr, Silverstream on Monday, July 29, at 4:30pm followed by an overnight vigil at the Columban Mission Chapel, 18 St Columbans Grove, Boulcott. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Martin de Porres Church, Park Avenue, Avalon, on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at 11:00am, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2019