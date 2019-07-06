MURPHY, Maurice Joseph:
Peacefully on June 29, 2019, aged 76, surrounded by his loving family at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown. Treasured husband and best friend of Judy for 47 years. Devoted to his family, Maurice was a much loved Dad and father-in-law of Sandi, Kylie and Sam Strain, Daniel, Ashley and Becs. Loved 'Dunny'/Grandad of Jessie, Toby, Jasper, Siena and Jonty, all of Queenstown. Loved son of the late Henry (Harry) and Phyllis Murphy (Christchurch). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Eileen and Tony, Jack, Denis and Sharon, Joan and the late George and Derek and Kim. Loved uncle of Julian, Kevin, Roy, Michelle, Shane, Helen, Vanessa, Alana, Owen, Ben, Kathy and Anita, Trigg and Gaia. A celebration of Maurice's life is to be held on Saturday, July 13, 1.00pm at Lake Hayes Pavilion, Queenstown. Messages to:
[email protected]
or PO Box 599, Queenstown.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019