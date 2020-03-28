MONK, Maurice (Morry):
On March 20, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Enid for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Paul Hayward (Gold Coast), and Garry and Carolyn (Kaikoura), loved grandpa of Scott; Rebekah, Luke, and Braden; and loved great-grandpa of Liam, Joel, Emma and Laykin.
"A true Gentleman
missed by all"
Due to the Government directive on gatherings during the current pandemic, a private Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020